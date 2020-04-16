Alaska Native corporation wants mining road access agreement

Ambler Mining District (Photo from AIDEA)
Updated: Thu 7:31 AM, Apr 16, 2020

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - One of the primary landowning groups along a proposed road to mining prospects in Alaska’s interior says it wants an access agreement with the state’s development bank.

The Alaska Journal of Commerce reported Doyon Ltd. says it needs more information before approving the Ambler Mining District Industrial Access Project.

The Alaska Native regional corporation says the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority has not had meaningful communication about the project with the corporation.

Doyon's CEO says the state agency does not have an access agreement with the corporation either for a road right-of-way or additional fieldwork.

 
