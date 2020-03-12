Alaska Native dance festival postponed over virus concerns

A Native Alaskan dance festival that attracts dance groups from Alaska and other states has been postponed due to concerns about the COVID-19 virus.

Alaska’s Energy Desk reported the Camai Dance Festival in Bethel has been postponed from March 20-22 until undetermined dates in the fall.

Festival coordinator Linda Curda says the decision was made to protect the health of elders.

Curda also says many teachers and families are traveling for school spring break and organizers did not want to risk the possibility of exposing festival participants to anyone potentially carrying the virus from other locations.