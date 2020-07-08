Alaska PTA survey reveals more than half of participants want to go back to school full-time

A survey released by the Alaska Parent Teachers Association revealed that of the approximately 1,600 participants, more than half were in full-support of going back to school full-time.

The Alaska PTA opened the survey at the beginning of June. The results of the first 1,600 participants were published, revealing about 68 percent of respondents were in full-support of going back to school. Less than 10 percent showed no support for the idea.

The survey asked participants about child care needs, blended learning options, and factors in online learning.

When asked about supporting blended learning with daily sessions while other work would be completed on other days, 23.3 percent responded to be in full support of the idea. Even more, 35.9 percent of participants, said they would show no support. Other opinions fell somewhere in the middle.

About 62.8 percent of participants said they would not be supportive of the idea of going back to distant learning full-time.

“Parents are definitely a lot more appreciative of teachers,” said April Eide, Alaska PTA president. “It was hard for them to kind of be home and working. The teachers know how the students work and having hands-on learning experience, parents feel that their kids need that.”

Parents also expressed concerns about childcare. About 44.4 percent responded that they needed some form of childcare during the week before the pandemic and about 35 percent said it was still needed after COVID-19 began directly affecting Alaskans.

