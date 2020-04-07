Alaska Railroad Corp. reports a profit of $21.6M in 2019

Alaska Railroad Corp. officials say the state-owned company made a $21.6 million profit in 2019 on improved freight business.

The Alaska Journal of Commerce reported the rail company’s net income was a 17% increase over its $18 million in 2018.

The result was the company’s third consecutive year of annual profits.

An annual report published April 1 says the $21.6 million net return was generated from $203.9 million in revenue, amounting to 7.5% revenue growth over 2018.

The railroad’s operating revenue increased 8% to nearly $177.6 million and led to operating income of $4.7 million last year.