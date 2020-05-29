Alaska Railroad consolidates summer train schedules

Starting July 1, the Alaska Railroad will combine the Hurricane Turn Flagstop train service with the Denali Star summer service. The service runs between Anchorage and Fairbanks and will be operating with a 50% occupancy cap.

“This consolidation represents our ongoing evaluation of passenger needs and finding the most efficient and safest ways to meet them,” ARRC President and CEO Bill O’Leary said.

The Alaska Railroad will be instating other social distancing measures. Passengers are expected to wear face coverings when entering depots, boarding and moving on the train, but can remove the coverings once seated.

The train door handles, restrooms and surfaces will also be sanitized every 30 minutes by a custodial porter in addition to a nightly sanitization.

Because of the uncertainty, the pandemic has caused, the Railroad said it will extend its 24-hour cancellation policy throughout the summer. Railroad services are continuously being evaluated, ARRC said in a release.

The consolidation of the services does not affect the Hurricane Turn Flagstop service before July. Revisions to the passenger schedule will not affect freight service.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

