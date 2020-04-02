Alaska Railroad delays passenger season start

The Alaska Railroad will not begin its passenger service until July at the earliest, according to railroad officials, with the original May 8 start date delayed thus far by almost two months.

"Nothing is guaranteed at this point," said Alaska Railroad Communications Director Tim Sullivan over the phone Thursday. "I mean, we don't know what the federal government is going to do, what the state is going to do, whats going to happen with travel."

The beginning of passenger service for the Alaska Railroad usually aligns with the earliest arrivals of cruise ships to the state.

"With cruise ships arriving in Seward and Whittier," Sullivan said, "that was going to be the big kickoff."

Currently, the Aurora Winter Train is suspended through the end of the 2019-2020 winter season; the Coastal Classic Train has daily scheduled service set to begin on July 1; northbound service for the Denali Star Train is set to start on July 1, with daily bi-directional service set to begin on July 2; and the Glacier Discovery Train will return on July 3.

The Hurricane Turn Train, serving those residents who live off the road system between Talkeetna and Hurricane, will operate April 2, May 7, and June 4, 2020. The standard Thursday through Monday service is currently scheduled to begin on July 2.

While those services are delayed, freight operations between Anchorage and Fairbanks are continuing. Various adjustment have been made, however, for the health and safety of workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

About 100 railroad staff have started working from home, for example. Sullivan said more hand sanitizing stations have also been added to trains and buildings, cleaning is done every hour or so, and every night after use, trains get an extra big cleaning with antiseptics, even while running on a limited schedule.

"We've really focused on doing that," Sullivan said of the cleaning, "and we are also, for employees, doing everything we can to be social distancing and to make sure that they're following [Centers for Disease Control] guidelines."

Refunds will be processed automatically, according to the railroad's website. A release there also states that, due to the volume of affected passengers, customers should allow 10 to 15 business days for reservations agents to complete processing customer reimbursements, though they should be done by April 24.

For more information, and to contact the company for further details about rescheduling and refunds, you can check out the Alaska Railroad website.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.