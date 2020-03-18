Alaska Senate OKs budget bill with virus response funding

The Alaska Senate has passed legislation that includes additional funding to help the state respond to coronavirus concerns.

The measure includes supplemental spending for such things as Medicaid, the state ferry system and firefighting costs.

But it also has $15 million in state funds for public health emergency programs aimed at the coronavirus.

It also would allocate $8.5 million in cruise ship funds as grants to communities to respond to and mitigate the risk of COVID-19.

The Legislature previously approved about $4.1 million in state funds to help respond to the virus.

The measure next goes to the House for a concurrence vote.

