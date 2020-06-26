Alaska State Troopers mourn death of Bethel Trooper

Alaska State Trooper Jerry Evan died from injuries at his home in Bethel, Troopers said earlier this week. Evan was 50 years old and had been in law enforcement for two decades, Troopers said.

In a post to their Facebook page, AST said the department was working to give support to Evan’s family.

“He was very ingrained in the communities he served. His death is an enormous loss,” AST said in a Facebook post.

Earlier this week, our department learned that one of our troopers, Investigator Jerry Evan, died after suffering... Posted by Alaska State Troopers (Official) on Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Troopers reported Evan’s death on Saturday and said an investigation showed he died of self-inflicted injuries that were “non-criminal in nature.”

