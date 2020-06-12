Alaska Supreme Court rules election-reform initiative can appear on the November ballot

The Alaska Supreme Court has unanimously ruled that an election-reform initiative can appear on the November ballot.

The lieutenant governor, following advice from the Alaska attorney general, had said that the initiative violated a rule that only one subject can appear in a single initiative. The Supreme Court disagreed, ruling that the initiative’s one subject is election reform.

Alaskans for Better Elections seeks to change how Alaskans vote. The biggest change would be implementing a ranked-choice voting system.

If the initiative passes, Alaska would also move to holding a single nonpartisan primary election that the group says will lead to a more open process. There would also be additional reporting requirements for large donations to political campaigns.

