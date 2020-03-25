Alaska Supreme Court to hear arguments in recall case

Attorneys for the state Division of Elections say a state court judge too loosely interpreted recall standards in ruling an effort to remove Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy from office could advance.

The attorneys, in court documents, have asked the Alaska Supreme Court to reverse Superior Court Judge Eric Aarseth's decision.

The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Wednesday afternoon.

Attorneys for the recall campaign, in court documents, say the state is seeking to impose stricter new requirements for recalls.

Anger over budget cuts Dunleavy proposed last year helped fuel the recall push.

