Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in Anchorage and Fairbanks Monday

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported two new cases of COVID-19 in Anchorage and Fairbanks Monday. The new cases bring the state total up to 381.

One of the new cases is an individual between 10-19 and the other aged 30-39.

Four case were reported as recovered, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 332. Recovered cases are not subtracted from the total case count, which is cumulative.

No new hospitalizations or deaths were reported in the most recent 24-hour reporting period.

There have been 28,680 COVID-19 tests administered in the state as of Sunday. This weekend, Alaska had the lowest amount of active cases since mid-March with 43 active cases reported Sunday. There are 39 active cases among Alaskans as of Monday.

Municipality of Anchorage: 194



Anchorage: 172

Chugiak: 6

Eagle River: 13

Girdwood: 3

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 25



Anchor Point: 2

Homer: 4

Kenai: 6

Seward: 3

Soldotna: 7

Sterling: 3

Kodiak Island Borough: 1



Kodiak: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 85



Fairbanks: 66

North Pole: 18

Other: 1

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 2



Delta Junction: 1

Tok:1

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1



Other: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 21



Palmer: 9

Wasilla: 12

Northern Census Area: 1



Nome: 1

Southeast Alaska: 50



Juneau: 27

Ketchikan: 16

Petersburg: 4

Craig: 2

Sitka: 1

Bethel Census Area: 1



Bethel: 1

