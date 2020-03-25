Alaska US census response trails the rest of the nation

Officials say Alaska;'s response rate to the ongoing U.S. census count is half the national average.

KYUK-AM reported that only 11% of Alaskan households have responded to 2020 census forms mailed to residents.

Officials say 140 million census forms have been sent to households nationwide so far and that 22% of the forms have been completed.

The coronavirus outbreak has prompted the U.S. Census Bureau to close field offices and delay door-to-door interviews until April.

Census education group Alaska Counts warns the state will not receive a fair share of federal funds and programs if an accurate count is not made.