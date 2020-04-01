Alaska Unified Command prepares for rural Alaska COVID-19 response

As Alaskans adapt to the changes mandated to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, state emergency leaders are implementing a plan to ensure health care services in rural Alaska are able to respond to the pandemic.

A Unified Command has been established and is staffed by workers from the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, Department of Health and Social Services and the Department of Public Safety.

A spokesperson for the group said that the mandates issued by the governor to maintain social distancing, not travel to other communities, and quarantine after arriving from out of state can benefit both rural and urban areas.

“One benefit that we have here in Alaska is because the geographic distance between our communities is so great, that if take these additional social distancing steps and abide by the mandates that have been put in place," said Jeremy Zidek, public information officer for the Joint Command, "then we’re really going to see some good impacts down the road and that’s going to be the transmission between communities isn’t going to be as great as it could if we didn’t abide by the mandates."

Zidek said the state is coordinating with rural healthcare providers such as the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium, Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation, Norton Sound Health Corporation and others to equip rural providers with the tools they need in the face of the pandemic.

“Part of it is talking about how we’re going to test patients," Zidek said, "who needs to be tested, and then, if you find that a patient does test positive or is exhibiting signs, what steps need to be taken by both our regional healthcare centers like in Nome and Kotzebue and Bethel, but also in the small rural villages that may have just a health clinic.

“In addition, we have the strategic national stockpile," he said. "We’re receiving personal protective equipment like gloves, masks, gowns and as they are needed in different parts around the state, we can distribute those supplies out very quickly and have an apparatus to do that.”

Air ambulances are already part of normal operations for medical care in rural Alaska. Zidek said operators already serving rural areas will be the first called on if and when needed in rural areas, but other resources are being prepared to be available.

“We’ll look to those normal services that transport patients around the state first, then as those capabilities are tied up transporting patience, we’re going to look to the secondary," Zidek said. "The Alaska National Guard has a number of assets, the U.S. Coast Guard has a number of assets. Our air carriers have a number of assets. We’re just going to really use those best to transport people to the medical care they need."

