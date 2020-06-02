Alaska Volcano Observatory warning pilots of smoke plume from volcano eruption

The Alaska Volcano Observatory is warning pilots of a smoke plume from an eruption at Cleveland volcano Monday night.

According to the AVO, a small explosion was recorded at 10:30 p.m. Monday from the Cleveland volcano.

A small ash plume was observed at 22,000 feet drifting to the south.

Explosions from Cleveland typically produce relatively small volcanic ash clouds that dissipate within hours; however, more significant ash emissions are possible.

No other significant activity was detected but the Alaska Volcano Observatory says local monitoring stations are offline.

