Alaska WIC program has capacity to help more families

The Women, Infants and Children Program has the capacity to help plenty more people, according to the program manager over at the Anchorage Health Department.

Program Manager Christine Pagano knows the struggles of being a new mom amid the pandemic.

Pagano brings her three-month-old daughter into work most days and gets the majority of her work done when the baby finally falls asleep for a nap.

She knows how difficult it can be for mothers, and says that WIC can help.

“We know that there's more people that could benefit from the program,” Pagano said. “We definitely saw a decrease in participants when we couldn't (sign them up) over the phone.”

She said that now, people can apply for WIC benefits over the phone and can receive benefits in a matter of days.

"I feel like there are people experiencing financial difficulties they've never felt before," she said. "I think we’re serving families faster than any other public assistance program."

WIC provides nutrition and breastfeeding education, counseling, support, nutritious foods and referrals to needed services.

Women who are pregnant, who have recently given birth or are breastfeeding, and children up to their fifth birthday are eligible for benefits so long as they meet income guidelines.

For more information on WIC, visit the State of Alaska WIC website.

