Alaska World Affairs Council moves to virtual chats, invites public to upcoming discussion

The Alaska World Affairs Council has postponed all in-person gatherings through mid-May, but the group will be hosting several virtual chats, including one on Wednesday that will focus on uniting the world during the coronavirus pandemic.

The council has also adopted a pay-what-you-can structure, due to economic hardship and uncertainty for many Alaskans, so that more people might be able to participate.

The upcoming discussion, "Bringing the World Together During a Time of Challenge and Uncertainty," will take place Wednesday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Attendees will participate online via Zoom.

"As people hunker down across the globe, tune in to hear what life is like for them today," according to the council. "This is a chance to grab a cup of coffee and engage directly with people we know and people we haven’t met before."

Representatives from the Middle East, Eastern Asia, Europe, Australia and Central America are expected to be in attendance.

"This program connects Alaskans with people around the world, including several world leaders who we have previously hosted and featured in Alaska," said AWAC Executive Director Lise Falskow. "During this time of hunkering down, feelings of isolation, and uncertainty about the future, we are trying to connect Alaskans with people around the world to directly hear from them, without a filter, what life is like for them in their part of the world."

A second edition of "Bringing the World Together During a Time of Challenge and Uncertainty," will take place on Thursday, May 7, also from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

For each event, tickets range from free admission to up to $50 for sponsor support with the current pricing structure.

"I am so excited about the opportunity to feature so many world class leaders at the same time," said Falskow, who added that she wants to hear directly from people about what life is like around the world today. "Featuring multiple people wasn't possible before, because of travel cost barriers and the time it takes for people to fly to Alaska."

You can learn more and may sign up at the AWAC website. Keep in mind that registration for the April 22 event is closing on Tuesday night.

