Alaska Zoo and others are going digital to keep you safe at home

The Alaska Zoo has closed its doors temporarily as of Tuesday following Mayor Ethan Berkowitz issuing a "hunker down" order.

"We wanted to be a good community partner and stay open so people had a place to come and have an educational experience, but it just got to a point where we thought that was irresponsible," said Jill Myer, Development Director for the Alaska Zoo."People should stay home, so we closed our gates."

Myers says the Alaska Zoo is working with online platforms to keep educating the public and sharing updates on animals.

Moving forward the Zoo hopes to produce an educational video posted on its website at 11 a.m. each day.

The first video is expected to be released Wednesday. Myers says updates will be posted on the website and Facebook.

Aside from posting on its website, the Zoo will take advantage of its Facebook platform by posting photos and videos.

Mainly, the Zoo says most of its attention will be focoused on producing educational material and videos on its website.

Other wildlife centers around Alaska are also going digital.

Alaska SeaLife Center

The Alaska SeaLife Center is taking advantage of Facebook Lives to showcase different animals.

The lives aren't just showcasing the animals, but giving staff an opportunity to teach the public new things.

For example, the SeaLife Center recently gave people a look at cold water diving.

As of March 16, Alaska SeaLife Center announced it will be temporarly closed until March 31, 2020.

According to its website, "We plan to offer a variety of virtual programming so that the public may continue to engage with the Alaska SeaLife Center exhibits and animals."

AK Wildlife Conservation Center

The Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center is currently open.

According to its website, AWCC is an outdoor facility and because of that fact it is able to offer people enough room to practice social-distancing.

AWCC does encourage guests to buy admissoin tickets online and take a self-tour in their own vehicle.

But if you'd rather stay home, you can visit AWCC on Instagram. There you can see daily posts of the animals.

Alaska Raptor Center

Much like the others, The Alaska Raptor Center is taking to Facebook.

Recently the center released a handful of eagles back into the wild.

Also the center does Facebook Live lessons and shows off some of the animals.

The center did close its public spaces including access to the center. Officals add "all tours and programs have been suspended until further notice."

