Alaska Zoo to reopen May 1st

The Alaska Zoo will re-open on Friday, May 1 with a public mitigation plan in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release, the zoo said it's received recommendations from the city and state public health officials to limit visitor numbers in defined periods of each day, specifically 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The last entry will be at 4:30 p.m. each day.

The zoo will only be open from Thursday to Sunday. This allows for 72 hours of closed time for natural decontamination.

Other changes include online tickets will be the only thing now allowed, with no cards or cash transactions happening at admissions.

Visitors ages two and over are now required to wear face masks coverings all times at the zoo. Those not in compliance may be asked to leave.

Visitors must keep six feet of distance from others at all times.

The coffee shop, greenhouse, discovery center, playground, picnic area, and petting zoo are all temporarily closed.

