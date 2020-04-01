Alaska aerial survey detects 4 miles of herring spawn

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game has measured miles of herring spawn in Sitka Sound.

The Daily Sitka Sentinel reported a fish and game official said more than 4 miles spawn was measured in an aerial survey on the Kruzof Island shoreline.

The fish and game department was collecting data biologists say is important in the ongoing management of the state's herring stocks.

The returning biomass is expected to be one of the largest in the fishery's history.

But processors have said they do not plan to participate in a commercial herring sac roe fishery this year.