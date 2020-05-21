Alaska agency to review Donlin Gold mine gas pipeline lease

The Alaska Department of Natural Resources has launched a review of a right-of-way lease for a gas pipeline to a proposed gold mine.

KYUK-AM reported the agency previously approved the lease for the Donlin Gold mine pipeline in January.

The 315-mile pipeline is projected to stretch from Cook Inlet to Crooked Creek, the village closest to the mine site in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta.

Donlin Gold proposed the pipeline after area communities expressed concerns over the impact of barge traffic on the Kuskokwim River.

The lease review was prompted by an appeal by mine opponents.