Alaska attorney speaks about what Thursday's DACA ruling means for Dreamers

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants. The vote from the justices was 5-4.

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, is a federal government program created in 2012 under President Barack Obama. It allowed people brought to the U.S. illegally as children the temporary right to legally live, study, and work in America, instead of fearing deportation.

“Essentially the ruling is that the Trump Administration did not properly end the DACA program; they acted in a way that was improper under the law,” said Margaret Stock, an immigration attorney in Alaska. “The court said they could have ended the program if they wanted to but they had to go through the legal procedure for ending it rather than abruptly doing it the way they did it.”

The Supreme Court justices said the administration "did not take the proper steps to end DACA, rejecting arguments that the program is illegal and that courts have no role to play in reviewing the decision to end it," reported the Associated Press.

Stocks says this means those who have DACA will not lose it immediately. She adds that the Trump Administration can still try and end DACA, but that it will take some time.

“President Trump will have to get reelected in order to properly end the DACA program,” she said.

Stock says she spoke with some of her clients who are DACA recipients, some of them who are on JBER and have spouses serving our country.

“They’re very excited that they won’t be facing deportation,” she said.

Stock says there is a common public impression that it’s possible for people to gain legal status under immigration laws but that is not the case.

“Our current immigration laws make it virtually impossible for most people to get legal status when they came to the United States illegally a long time ago," Stock said. "We used to have a law that let people get legal if they paid their taxes, and they didn’t have a criminal record and they’ve been here a really long time, but more or less those laws have been stripped over the years and there are remnants of them that remain. But there is no mass program for people to get legal if they’ve been here a really long time."

Stock went on to say there have been a lot of people who have been trapped in a similar situation.

A case that has similar aspects to those who use the DACA program is the case about Alaskan Becky Trimble.

United States Citizenship and Immigration Services has ordered Trimble to leave the country.

The Bethel resident has lived in the U.S. since she was three days old.

Trimble’s parents adopted her and brought her to the U.S. from Mexico.

“Most Americans I think look at that situation and say, 'That person should not be deported,' ” Stock said while speaking about Trimble as an example. “It doesn’t make our country a better place when we deport someone like that...it actually hurts our country.”

Stock went on to say we have a broken immigration system and that we need to fix it.

“One thing Congress needs to do is fix them.”

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, took to social media with her statement on the Supreme Court’s Ruling.

In part, she wrote “The decision simply clarifies the process an administration must adhere to if they seek to change what is fundamentally an administrative policy. Those who were brought to this country by their parents, raised and educated here deserve certainty.”

