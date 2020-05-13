Alaska bill integrating electric utilities signed into law

Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed legislation that will align electric utilities in Alaska's most populated regions.

The Alaska Journal of Commerce reported the measure directs six electric utilities to establish a new organization to plan and manage integrated operations.

The effort to maximize the efficiency of the interconnected system in the so-called Railbelt communities connected by the Alaska Railroad is a culmination of more than five years of analysis and negotiations.

Regulatory Commission of Alaska Chair Bob Pickett said the law will help provide Railbelt region residents with more reliable and effective power service.