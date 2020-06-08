Alaska census reporting lags behind all other states

The 2020 census counting in Alaska started off strong. The Census Bureau chose the Alaskan village of Toksook Bay as the location to start census 2020 counting in January, recognizing the challenge of counting people in rural locations.

Now, Alaska’s senators say that momentum has all but plummeted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Alaska self-response rate is only 41.5%, a much smaller total than the national self-response rate of 60.7%. This puts Alaska in last place for census counting by American states.

“In the Northwest Arctic area, they tell me that the response rate is 5.3%. In the Bethel area, the response rate is just 12%,” Sen. Lisa Murkowski said in a Town Hall Thursday. “This is significant because we rely on these census numbers for so much — for these next ten years — for formula funding. For everything from health care dollars for our Native peoples to highway dollars to housing.”

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, population counts can impact everything from electoral representation in the House of Representatives to federal funding for critical programs and services. Census data may also be used by businesses when they decide where to open stores and where to recruit new employees.

“If we’re undercutting ourselves, we’re going to have ten years of lesser federal funding formulas for our state because we didn’t get the correct number in,” Sen. Dan Sullivan said at the Town Hall.

Most households were mailed detailed information on how to respond to the census back in March, but in remote areas of Alaska, residents have nontraditional addresses that the Census Bureau can’t mail forms to.

That’s part of why the Census Bureau started airing advertisements targeting rural Alaska for the first time this census.

“Residents of remote Alaskan villages have limited internet connectivity and no at-home mail delivery, so conducting the count with census takers going door-to-door is critically important,” Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham said in a prepared statement last year.

The census counting normally must start earlier in southwestern Alaska as there is a limited window prior to spring thaw for census takers to count residents before they leave for summer work, the Census Bureau said.

Census counting in remote Alaska was slated to be completed before April 30, but now the target timeline has been pushed back to June 19 with the possibility of further review. The self-response phase was also intended to be finished by July 31 in a normal year but has been extended to Oct. 31.

Residents can still be counted in the 2020 census by going online here, calling 844-330-2020 or responding by mail.

