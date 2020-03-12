Alaska communities waiting for contractor ferry service

A pair of Alaska communities meant to receive supplemental ferry service under a state agreement with a private contractor are waiting for the ships to arrive.

CoastAlaska reported Gustavus and Pelican have not yet received ferry service despite a contract to provide temporary transportation following budget cuts and mechanical issues that halted the Alaska Marine Highway System.

Local officials say they were not aware of the state transportation department's Feb. 26 agreement with Native corporation Goldbelt Inc. to fill service gaps with private charters through March 31.

Goldbelt's CEO says transportation officials have not scheduled the trips.