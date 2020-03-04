Cruise ships dumping millions of pounds of waste into Juneau's landfill

More than three million pounds of trash was dumped into the City and Borough of Juneau's landfill during the summer 2019 tourism season alone.

KTOO reporter Adelyn Baxter says that the city soon won't be able to sustain that volume of dumping from the cruise industry, but is limited in the remedies it has to address the growing problem.

Channel 2's Mike Ross spoke with Baxter, who checked with city and cruise line officials to see what can be done about Juneau's growing garbage pile.

Watch the full interview above, and read Baxter's full article.