Alaska enrolls students in Florida-based virtual school

Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration has launched a new virtual school for Alaska students in partnership with a Florida program, garnering some criticism from educators adjusting their lessons to online teaching amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Alaska’s Energy Desk reported Friday that the state of Alaska signed a $525,000 contract with the Florida Virtual School. About 80 Alaska students were enrolled by Friday. The new contract is intended to expand teaching options while schools are closed.

Under the program, K-12 students can register for online classes for free for the final part of the school year scheduled to end in May.

