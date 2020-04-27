Alaska ferries will receive $5M in US virus recovery funding

Officials say the Alaska ferry system is expected to receive an initial injection of $5 million in federal coronavirus recovery funding.

CoastAlaska reports the allocation for the Alaska Marine Highway System is part of $29 million in funding that the state received for rural transit needs from the Federal Transit Administration.

The state Department of Transportation says the funding is part of the state’s share of the $2.2 trillion federal coronavirus relief bill.

Alaska officials say a slowdown in customer demand because of the pandemic caused a delay in returning the ferry system to full service until summer.