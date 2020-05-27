Alaska ferry route suspended after ship's mechanical failure

Ferry service between two Alaska communities is on hold following a mechanical breakdown for the only serviceable ship in the Inter-Island Ferry Authority’s fleet.

CoastAlaska reported the link between Ketchikan and Hollis on Prince of Wales Island was shut down last Friday.

The authority says there was a propulsion system failure on the port side of the M/V Prince of Wales.

Repairs to sister ship M/V Stikine were delayed by the inability of technicians to travel from the continental U.S.

Both ferries can't make the 72-mile round trip journey until the repairs are completed.

