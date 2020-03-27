ANMC patient dies of COVID-19, is first coronavirus-related death in Alaska

Another Alaskan has passed from complications due to the new coronavirus, officials with the Alaska Native Medical Center said in a release on Friday, but this time, it's within state lines.

"A patient seen for an unrelated reason was tested for COVID-19 at ANMC on March 23, 2020," ANMC staff wrote. "The state laboratory reported the positive result for the virus on March 25."

At the time of receiving test results, the patient was reportedly doing well, following self-isolating protocol in their residence. But on the same day, the ANMC Emergency Department was notified that the patient’s condition was "deteriorating rapidly."

"Upon arrival, the staff were ready to place the patient in immediate isolation to decrease exposure to staff or patients," according to the release. "After admission to ANMC’s negative pressure unit the patient passed away today."

The death marks the first coronavirus-related fatality within the state of Alaska. Another Alaskan, a longtime resident of Petersburg, passed while in Washington State a few days ago.

The governor of the state of Alaska will address the public at 5 p.m. Friday. Watch Channel 2 News or visit the KTUU Facebook page for updates.

This story is being updated. Please check back for details.

