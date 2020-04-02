Alaska fishing industry plans for salmon season amid virus

Alaska government officials and fishing industry professionals are making plans to ensure the state can have a strong summer salmon season amid changes forced by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Alaska Journal of Commerce reports that Alaska Chief Medical Officer Anne Zink says the state has a fisheries workgroup looking at how small communities can handle influxes of fishermen and processing workers while adhering to health guidelines.

United Fishermen of Alaska Executive Director Frances Leach says industry leaders are developing vessel action plans detailing steps they can take to prevent the spread of the virus while fishing.