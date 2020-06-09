Alaska gold mine company slowly restarts drilling program

Donlin Gold has announced plans to restart its drilling program as the state loosens coronavirus restrictions.

Alaska’s Energy Desk reported the mining company's operations were suspended in March amid health restrictions on travel and mandated quarantines of out-of-state workers.

Donlin says it has summer plans to rotate 60 workers in two crews.

The company says it will require employees to take coronavirus screening tests before arriving at the mine and again when they leave.

Donlin also says it will use charter flights to transport workers and require six feet of distance in eating areas and living quarters.