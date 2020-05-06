'Good to hear we are moving in that direction': Alaska gym prepares to reopen

The gym and fitness industry received big news Wednesday when the state announced the second phase of its reopening plan, which includes reopening gym and fitness centers to allow indoor activity at up to 25 percent capacity.

“We got a few texts already,” Josh Fidler, owner of Turnagain Crossfit, said just hours after the mandates were announced. "It's just good to hear we are moving in that direction."

The state mandates go into effect Friday, but Fidler will have to wait on word from the Municipality of Anchorage when his business can reopen. The city said it plans to announce its second phase of reopening on Friday.

"I know our communities have been biting at the bit to get back in here,” said Fidler, who remains optimistic despite not knowing exactly when he can reopen.

He said his business has been able to remain somewhat stable given the circumstances due to a majority of his customers keeping their regular payment, along with having to use some of his savings.

"There's going to be a lot of small business that will drop off," he said, "but there are many that will make it to the other side."

Moving forward, Fidler is preparing his gym to open, and said it won’t have members share equipment and will be controlling where people move to ensure social distancing.

