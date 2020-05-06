Alaska inmates produce 40K handmade face masks

Inmates at correctional facilities across Alaska have been working on making fabric face masks for the past several weeks. They've thus far produced more than 40,000 of them, surpassing their initial goal and set to fill another request for more than 30,000 additional masks.

Some of the 40,000 masks made by DOC inmates sit on a table. DOC photo.

Ten of the 12 state correctional institutes have been participating in the mask-making project, according to the Department of Corrections. In total, inmates have thus far produced several hundred masks more than their initial goal of 40,000, officials said.

“All of us at the DPS really appreciate the mask donations and the efforts of the inmates and DOC employees that are working on this project,” said Commissioner Amanda Price, Department of Public Safety. “Protecting Alaskans and protecting the DPS staff, who serve Alaskans, are priorities we all share.”

All inmates at DOC facilities have been issued two cloth face coverings each. The remaining face masks are being donated to communities across the state, including residential centers, jails, state offices, troopers and others.

“We are very thankful to the inmates who chose to be participate in this project," said Nancy Dahlstrom, Commissioner of Department of Corrections, "and are greatly appreciative of the DOC staff who have been tracking down supplies, coordinating distribution, and also sewing masks of their own to contribute.”

