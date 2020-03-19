Alaska labor statistics do not yet show expected job cuts

The latest labor statistics for Alaska are promising, but they do not include the cuts in jobs that have occurred since the coronavirus outbreak.

KTOO-FM reported labor figures for January released by the state last week showed a 0.6% increase in the number of jobs, but negative impacts due to the spread of COVID-19 are expected to appear in data for February and March.

Industry and government travel restrictions preventing large cruise ships from docking in Alaska are expected to have an enormous impact in Juneau, where one out of every 7 or 8 jobs is in travel and hospitality.