Alaska lawmakers approve $66.7M for ferry service funding

The Alaska Legislature has approved a $66.7 million budget appropriation that lawmakers say should keep the Alaska Marine Highway System running for the year.

CoastAlaska reported legislators increased the operating budget by around $20 million over the previous year.

An estimated 42% of the overall $122 million ferry budget is expected to come from ticket sales for passengers, vehicles, and freight.

The budget adds another $19 million for repairing the ferry Aurora and adding crew quarters to two others.

Republican state Sen. Bert Stedman says the appropriation should guarantee at least one ferry is available as relief.