Alaska man has pleaded guilty to making a bogus online threat o Pennsylvania college

An Alaska man has pleaded guilty to making a bogus online threat that disrupted exams and a graduation ceremony at an eastern Pennsylvania college almost two years ago.

21-year-old Gavin Lee Casdorph of Anchorage pleaded guilty to one count of willfully making false threats in connection with the May 2018 threat to Lafayette College.

College officials said someone purporting to be a student with loyalty to the Islamic State threatened an attack with “pipe bombs, pressure cookers and nail bombs.”

Federal authorities alleged he was involved in a dispute with fellow players of an online game.

His attorney said he is “genuinely sorry."

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)