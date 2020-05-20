Alaska now has over 400 total cases of COVID-19, Three new cases announced

Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Wednesday, bringing Alaska's cumulative case count to 402.

About 352 people have recovered with deaths remaining at 10.

Currently, there are about 40 active COVID-19 cases in Alaska with about half in the Municipality of Anchorage.

Municipality of Anchorage: 206



Anchorage: 183

Chugiak: 7

Eagle River: 13

Girdwood: 3

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 26



Anchor Point: 2

Homer: 5

Kenai: 6

Seward: 3

Soldotna: 6

Sterling: 3

Other: 1

Kodiak Island Borough: 1



Kodiak: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 85



Fairbanks: 66

North Pole: 18

Other: 1

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 3



Delta Junction: 1

Tok: 2

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1



Other: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 22



Palmer: 9

Wasilla: 12

Willow: 1

Northern Census Area: 1



Nome: 1

Northwest Arctic Borough

Other: 1

Southeast Alaska: 53



Juneau: 30

Ketchikan: 16

Petersburg: 4

Craig: 2

Sitka: 1

Bethel Census Area: 2



Bethel: 1

Other: 1

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula



Other: 1

