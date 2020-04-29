Alaska nurses share concern over PPE while local hospitals fear financial vulnerability

The coronavirus pandemic is already having a major impact on the Alaska healthcare system, from frontline workers to hospital revenue, but some are worried about long-term effects, too.

“I am getting concerned for our facilities and their ability to stay in existence,” said Alaska State Hospital & Nursing Home Association President Jared Kosin.

The ASHNA is a trade association that represents 65 hospitals, nursing homes, home health, hospice, and other healthcare organizations across the state including Alaska’s biggest hospitals. Over the past two months, Kosin said, the hospitals the group represents have been half full since outpatient, services have been turned off.

“We are projecting March through June due to COVID-19 activities that have occurred," Hoskins said. "We are projecting patient levels going forward we think there is a decline in revenue to hospitals and nursing homes that is close to $300 million."

The group shared these projections with the state in a letter on Friday. ASHNA did receive federal funds at the facility level through the CARES Act, but the hospital and nursing home association have raised concerns over finances. While the Alaska Nurses Association is fighting for more on-job protections.

“The concern nurses have at the bedside is they don’t feel they have the proper protection to keep them safe and to keep the other patients safe,” explained Alaska Nurses Association Health and Safety Officer Stacey Sever. “We’ve had nurses reach out to us with concerns about having to wear the same mask over and over again for several shifts.”

In Alaska, the group says a variety of nurses across the state have run into problems with personal protective equipment. The nursing association told KTUU they’ve filed a complaint with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration regarding enforcing the standards of PPE.

“Since this pandemic has been ravaging the world we have found since there are not adequate supplies worldwide, nationwide, and statewide those regulations and those standards for using proper PPE have been scaled back,” Sever told KTUU.

The Alaska Nurses Association is joining a national petition urging OSHA to protect frontline workers.

