Alaska official: Prepare for bears waking from hibernation

A state wildlife official has warned Alaska residents to prepare for bears emerging from winter hibernation.

The Ketchikan Daily News reported Alaska Department of Fish and Game biologist Ross Dorendorf says bears are normally expected to wake from hibernation in March or April.

Dorendorf oversees the Ketchikan, Prince of Wales Island and Hyder areas.

He says bears may seek food from trash cans or other man-made situations when natural sources run low.

Putting straps on dumpsters and trash cans can help keep the bears away.

Dorendorf says residents should also use their local solid waste facilities.