Alaska officials to residents: Don't feed the moose

Alaska wildlife officials are asking residents to not feed moose.

State Fish and Game officials said Wednesday they’ve seen an uptick in people feeding moose foods like carrots and apples after a heavy snow season that left many of animals thin and nutritionally vulnerable.

Reports of both intentional and unintentional feedings have come from Anchorage and the neighboring Matanuska-Susitna Borough to the north.

Officials believe many of the feedings are from well-intentioned people.

Others have reported moose getting into haystacks and horse and rabbit feed.

Intentionally feeding moose can result in a misdemeanor violation of state game feeding laws.

