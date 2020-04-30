Alaska oil field service companies alert state to layoffs

Four Alaska oil field service companies have alerted state officials that they will lay off workers from their North Slope operations after oil prices crashed and drilling activity declined because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Alaska’s Energy Desk reported the job cuts include 63 layoffs at Baker Hughes Co., 81 at Schlumberger Technology Corp., about 80 at Halliburton Energy Services Inc., and more than 50 at the Peak Oilfield Service Co.

The companies sent notices to the state over the past month.

The most recent notice was filed Monday.

The notices say the layoffs include heavy equipment operators, engineers, technicians, and mechanics.