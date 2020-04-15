Alaska pot board delays vote on proposed emergency rules

The board that regulates Alaska’s legal marijuana market has delayed a decision on emergency rules that would allow people to order cannabis by phone or online and pick it up at authorized stores amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Marijuana Control Board asked for revisions to the proposed emergency regulations, with plans to reconvene Friday.

The proposal would allow retail marijuana shops to take orders by phone or online for pickup at the shop.

The shops would have to verify the recipient's age and have video surveillance equipment covering the pickup area.

Shops also would need to submit plans describing and depicting a delivery option.

