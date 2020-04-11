Alaska property sales expected to slow, result of COVID-19 pandemic

Properties are still being purchased in Alaska, according to the Anchorage Board of Realtors (ABR). But real estate transactions are expected to slow down as a result of the coronavirus.

“The Anchorage Board of REALTORS® has been working closely with municipal and state officials to ensure the protection of our members and our communities during this unprecedented moment,” ABR President Ava Anderson wrote Saturday.

“Real estate activity across Anchorage and the State of Alaska is still moving forward, but we do expect a decline in transactions due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Anderson continued. “However, Alaskans are still in need of housing and REALTORS® are working hard to ensure we can safely help Alaskan families buy, sell, and lease property during this time.”

A real estate advocate for Roy Briley Real Estate Group, Hilary Lockhart says coronavirus interrupted what was a hot start to 2020.

“Our numbers were looking great,” Lockhart said, “but by May things might look a little different.”

Lockhart reports closed deals in Jan. and Feb. 2020 were 25 percent higher than in 2019. However, that percentage is expected to decrease when transaction numbers for March are released.

Lockhart confirms Anchorage realtors are still showing homes, but are doing so either remotely using virtual tours, or by practicing strict sanitation and social distancing guidelines for in-person showings.

Lockhart leads a team of realtors in Anchorage. In the last week this team was closing deals on four different properties.

While measured success appears to be happening for Lockhart’s team, some homeowners report buyers have altogether stopped viewing their homes.

"Coronavirus hit, and the showings stopped,” Anchorage homeowner Amanda Tuttle said. “I think people are just hesitant, you know?"

To make matters worse, Tuttle recently became unemployed in a series of layoffs. She now feels a sense of urgency to sell her home and start a new life — actions she says will not be taken until coronavirus loosens its grip.

“I know we’re not the only ones going through this,” Tuttle said. “This is hard on everyone.”

