Alaska rally supports gay couple denied service by florist

Residents rallied in a small Alaska city to support LGBTQ rights after a florist declined to provide flowers for a same-sex wedding.

The Juneau Empire reported that Tommy Varela says Heavenly Creations in Ketchikan told his mother the business would not sell flowers for his August wedding ceremony after learning there were two grooms.

Varela and a friend organized a rally June 5 outside the florist’s location on Ketchikan’s waterfront.

Between 100 and 200 people attended the demonstration, holding signs expressing support for the LGBTQ community.

Shop owner Heather Dalin told the Ketchikan Daily News the business would not comment on the advice of attorneys.