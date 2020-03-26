Alaska regional airlines forced to cut services and staff

Some Alaska regional air carriers say they have cut services to communities and positions from their payrolls in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Alaska Public Media reported the cuts follow a March 20 appeal by Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy for residents to stop non-essential travel.

Ravn Air is Alaska’s largest regional carrier and has announced it will temporarily cut 146 of about 1,300 positions.

Northwest Alaska carrier Bering Air has announced a significantly reduced schedule.

Warbelow’s Air in Fairbanks says tour charters have been canceled but that it will provide essential services including medical evacuations and fuel and mail delivery.