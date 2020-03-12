Alaska road opponents want funds shifted to ferry system

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Opponents of a $40 million Alaska state road project have argued lawmakers should use the money to help restore ferries operated by the Alaska Marine Highway System.

The Alaska Journal of Commerce reported skeptics of the Kake access project contend the money could benefit coastal Alaska while budget cuts and mechanical issues have left communities without ferry service.

The Kake access project would link existing logging roads with new roads across Kupreanof Island in central Southeast Alaska.

The president of Kake's tribal government insists most residents do not believe they will see the benefits of the road.

 
