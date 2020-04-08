Alaska senators question guidance for listing surgical abortions as procedures that can be delayed to conserve medical resources

Two Alaska senators are questioning the role of the state’s chief medical officer in guidance that lists surgical abortions on a list of procedures that could be delayed to conserve medical resources amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

State Sens. Tom Begich and Jesse Kiehl called the inclusion of surgical abortions political. Begich says it undermines the credibility of the state's chief medical officer, Dr. Anne Zink.

Zink says her focus is on the health and well-being of all Alaskans.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy says the inclusion of surgical abortions was not political. He says personal protective gear is difficult to get and the state is trying to preserve its resources as it responds to COVID-19.