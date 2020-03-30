Alaska ship worker charged with assault over virus argument

Federal prosecutors in Alaska have charged a worker on a factory fishing boat with attacking another crew member who criticized him for serving food without using gloves during the coronavirus pandemic.

Alaska Public Media reported Maurice Young was charged with assault within special maritime and territorial jurisdiction for allegedly breaking another worker's eye socket last week.

Young was a housekeeper and galley assistant on the SeaFreeze America, which was operating in the Bering Sea.

Prosecutors say another worker criticized Young for not using gloves during food service and the next day Young approached from behind and struck the man's face.