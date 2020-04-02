State officials to make coronavirus case projection announcement, detail new tools for Alaskans

State officials are providing a live update. You can stream the press conference live on KTUU.com or the Channel 2 Facebook page. Updates will be shared on Channel 2 News and KYES-TV will air the conference in full.

Along with an update on coronavirus cases in Alaska, state officials discussed projections for the future and the latest in tools and equipment being used by local healthcare providers, starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday evening.

Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink appeared by teleconference and Gov. Mike Dunleavy appeared in person. Their counts, they said, show the state of Alaska now has 151 reported cases of the new coronavirus, up from 143 the day before. Thirteen people total have been hospitalized due to complications from coronavirus since Jan 1.

"We have the fewest cases per state," Zink said, "and we want to keep it that way, and keep it as low as we can."

The revamped State of Alaska Department of Health and Social Services case tracking site initially showed 147 total confirmed cases late Thursday afternoon. That's along with 13 hospitalizations cumulatively. It is not known how many people remain hospitalized.

DHSS did not immediately respond to a request for comment about a discrepancy in overall case numbers, specifically a rise in cases by eight but a total that had gone up by only four online, though a change in DHSS data dissemination - from later in the day moved up to 12 p.m. - is a contributing factor.

The state is also working on building up its personal protective equipment stores, officials said. Along with case updates, PPE has been of major concern around the globe. As of April 2, Alaska retains about 73,000 surgical masks, state officials said, as well as 26,000 N-95 masks and 4,700 gowns.

"We've seen just amazing work around the state with people making masks," Zink said. "Having that mask on if you're going out in public can help to decrease the spread of asymptomatic disease, is our current understanding."

Zink said she worries about other effects of the pandemic, but that Alaskans seem to be doing the right thing.

"We know that there's a lot of consequences secondary to the pandemic in general," she said. "But I think as Alaskans, we're already flattening the spread, and as Alaskans, we can help minimize the other ones."

Buying time is what the mandates are all about, Dunleavy said, comparing a wave of coronavirus cases to a tsunami.

"There may be a wave coming in, but sometimes it's a foot tall," he said. "That's what we want.

"We're doing all we can to make sure your world isn't turned upside down," he added, "but the time that you're buying right now is valuable time. We're getting more and more prepared for what will be a peak."

Thursday's update comes after a 10-case rise on Wednesday along with the extension of multiple statewide mandates the same evening. Read more about developments on April 1 by clicking here.

