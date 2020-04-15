Alaska student cold case trial slowed by coronavirus

The court case of a Maine man charged with the killing of a former Alaska university student has been stalled due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Steven Downs of Maine has been charged in the death of Sophie Sergie, who was a 20-year-old resident of Pitkas Point, Alaska, and former student at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks.

The Sun Journal reports an Alaska judge was expected to preside over hearings this week, but they have been postponed.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)